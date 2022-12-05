Updated NXT lineup for Tuesday

The Grayson Waller Effect is returning to WWE NXT this week for the Deadline go-home show.

As seen in the Twitter video below, Waller took to Twitter while attending the UFC Orlando event and revealed that he will host another edition of The Grayson Waller Effect on Tuesday night. He will be joined by the other Iron Survivor Challenge participants – Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and the winner of the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final participant, either Axiom, Von Wagner or Andre Chase. The Wild Card match will apparently take place earlier in the show.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for tomorrow night, along with his Twitter video:

* The go-home build for Deadline

* Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly present “A Real Christmas Story”

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley

* The Grayson Waller Effect with the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge participants