Ric Flair doc announced for Peacock

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will see his new documentary premiere on Peacock the day after Christmas.

It was revealed earlier this year how WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi were working on a new Peacock documentary about The Nature Boy. Now Flair has revealed that the documentary will premiere via Peacock on Monday, December 26.

As seen in the Twitter video below, Flair announced that “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair” will premiere the day after Christmas on Peacock. Flair called it the newest, hottest original documentary from the streaming platform.

Flair also revealed that the documentary will feature fellow WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan, with never-before-seen footage from Flair’s career.

WWE has not officially announced the documentary as of this writing, but the official WWE Twitter account did re-tweet the post from Flair.

You can see Flair’s full trailer below: