Nikki Bella back on TV tonight hosting Barmageddon on USA Network

Nikki Bella will be back on television screens starting tonight hosting USA Network’s new show Barmageddon. Barmageddon will air immediately following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw.

The show features Blake Shelton and Carson Daly – who are also executive producers – along with host Nikki Bella as they pit celebrities against each other in several bar games at Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, in Nashville.

In each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences.

Sasha Banks vs Brie Bella will be one of the episodes of Barmageddon.