Kevin Nash thanks his fans

Dec 5, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Kevin Nash thanks his fans for helping him reach well over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Nash had tweeted early Saturday that it was a dream of his deceased son Tristen to reach that goal so he could get a plaque from YouTube to hang in the house.

Nash said he plans to put the plaque next to the urn of his sons ashes that he keeps above his fireplace.

