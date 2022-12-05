Kevin Nash thanks his fans
Kevin Nash thanks his fans for helping him reach well over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Nash had tweeted early Saturday that it was a dream of his deceased son Tristen to reach that goal so he could get a plaque from YouTube to hang in the house.
Nash said he plans to put the plaque next to the urn of his sons ashes that he keeps above his fireplace.
I can't thank you enough. I love you all. I know he watched this. You made my year not sting so much. It will be apart of his life. You've brought a beat down man to tears. Again with all my heart THANK YOU!!
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) December 4, 2022
Once again guys…. #ThankYou #ForT ❤️
🤘 https://t.co/k8jrPH4Ibu pic.twitter.com/iqXR9T0aCs
— Kliq This Podcast (@KliqThisPodcast) December 4, 2022