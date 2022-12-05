Drew McIntyre not cleared to compete

Drew McIntyre has been pulled from Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

McIntyre and Sheamus were set to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos this coming Friday night, with the titles on the line, but McIntyre took to Twitter today and announced that he is not medically cleared to compete.

“Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown,” McIntyre wrote. “I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon.”

There’s no word yet on what sort of injury McIntyre is dealing with, or when he will be back in action, but PWInsider adds that this is a legitimate medical issue and not some sort of angle. WWE has not commented on his status as of this writing.

McIntyre did not appear on last Friday’s SmackDown. He has not wrestled since teaming with Kevin Owens, Butch and Ridge Holland for a win over The Bloodline at the November 27 WWE live event in Portland, Maine, which came one night after War Games at WWE Survivor Series.