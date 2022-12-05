Bianca Belair wows at WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am competition

Bianca Belair wowed judges and audience at the WBFF Pro Atlantic City Pro Am competition this past weekend and her hard work definitely paid off.

Belair won first place in the wellness category and second place in fitness category and set the stage on fire with two self-made custom bikinis, one red and one gold.

The Raw Women’s champion said that she had been training for this moment for 10 weeks and the journey taught her a lot about herself and how much she has grown and evolved from that little girl in high school and college who was obsessed with being the best but took it too far and over trained constantly.

“The little girl who had such an unhealthy relationship with food and struggled with eating disorders that even years later as an adult I couldn’t even hear the word ‘diet’ without being triggered,” Belair explained in a long Instagram post.

“It was physically challenging with finding time to train consistently between my WWE schedule of being on the road for live events, TV’s, traveling internationally to Mexico & Saudi Arabia, having historical matches like the ladder match, last woman standing match, & 45 minutes in a War Games match the WEEK BEFORE the competition,” she continued, adding that she gave it her all.

I am officially a part of the WBFF PRO CARD FAMILY!!!!!!

1st place in Wellness

2nd place in Fitness

I got my PRO CARD! #wbff #estofwwe pic.twitter.com/nquuVDbcz2 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 4, 2022

