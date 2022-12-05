Barry Windham in ICU after massive heart attack, GoFundMe campaign established

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham has suffered a heart attack and is in intensive care. The news was reported by his niece Mika, who is also the sister of Bray Wyatt.

The former member of the Four Horsemen suffered a massive heart attack on Friday evening while traveling through Atlanta airport.

“He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain,” Mika wrote.

Mika also started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover all the medical expenses that her uncle will face. She said that due to several injuries, he had to undergo multiple surgeries and had limited work since the early 2000’s due to his medical history and was left without health insurance.

“We are politely asking for any increment of financial assistance to help cover his medical expenses and bills and see him through this time,” she wrote.

The campaign has a goal of $200,000 and in just a few hours nearly $5,000 were collected, thanks in part to $1,000 donations from Diamond Dallas Page and Cody Rhodes.