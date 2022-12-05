12/5/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Dec 5, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Matt Menard, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Indianapolis, Indiana.

  1. Hagane Shinno defeated Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo)
  2. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Alice Crowley and Kitty LaFleur
  3. Kiera Hogan defeated Nikki Victory
  4. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)
  5. Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne
  6. Lee Moriarty (w/W. Morrissey) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)
  7. Trios Tag Team Match
    The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana) defeated Dan Adams, Facade, and Star Rider
  8. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Alex Reynolds (w/John Silver)
  9. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Aaron Solo (w/Nick Comoroto)

