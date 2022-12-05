12/5/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Matt Menard, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Indianapolis, Indiana.
- Hagane Shinno defeated Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solo)
- Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Alice Crowley and Kitty LaFleur
- Kiera Hogan defeated Nikki Victory
- Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)
- Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne
- Lee Moriarty (w/W. Morrissey) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)
- Trios Tag Team Match
The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana) defeated Dan Adams, Facade, and Star Rider
- Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Alex Reynolds (w/John Silver)
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Aaron Solo (w/Nick Comoroto)