William Regal done with AEW

PWInsider.com is reporting that William Regal is finalizing a new deal with WWE which will see him return to the company in the new year.

Regal’s role will be in a backstage capacity although it was not revealed what his exact job will be. Prior to leaving WWE, Regal occupied both an executive position and an on-screen role in NXT.

Fightful Wrestling is also adding that Regal is effectively done with AEW with his last appearance coming last week on Dynamite.

Regal joined AEW in March of this year and showed up as a surprise at the Revolution pay-per-view, breaking up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, later forming the Blackpool Combat Club.

While it is believed that Regal signed a three-year deal with AEW, he is walking out of the door after just nine months. Some insiders believe he had a release clause in his contract which allowed him to give notice and leave.