Seth Rollins pays tribute to Brodie Lee at live event in Rochester

WWE held a live event in Rochester, New York, last night and Seth Rollins paid tribute to Rochester’s own Brodie Lee following his match.

“He passed away a couple of years ago around this time and this is the first time I’ve been here with a microphone in my hand in this city to tell him how much I miss him and how much I love him,” an emotional Rollins told the crowd.

“I just wanted to say, tonight was for him, every single time we are in Rochester, in my heart, that means we’re here for him,” he continued as fans clapped.

He then ended with a Brodie Lee line.

“It’s Saturday, and you know what that means,” Seth said. “So do your damn thing and sing my song!”

Lee, who wrestled as Luke Harper in WWE and was loved by everyone, passed away two years ago on December 26, 2020.