Sasha Banks wraps filming in first movie
Sasha Banks is appearing in her first film, with her filming officially wrapped on the movie. The WWE star posted to her Twitter account on Saturday evening, writing:
“Just wrapped my first movie in #Bosston”
Details on the film are not yet known, though actor Mike Messier said earlier this week on Twitter that Banks was filming a movie in the city for actor/director Tom DeNucci. Still no word as of yet on when/if Banks will make her way back to WWE TV.
Mercedes Varnado/Sasha Banks was at the Celtics game last night with Jordan Yale Levine and two other partners of the film production company Yale Productions.
I think they’re making the movie Mercedes is filming for. Same people making The Kill Room with Liv Morgan. pic.twitter.com/xC6rDyFjEi
— Danny (@dajosc11) December 1, 2022