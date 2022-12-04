Notes on Carmella and Mia Yim

– Carmella responded to a fan on Twitter who shared a photo of The Princess of Staten Island’s TLC matchup against Nikki Bella six years ago. Carmella, who has been out with an injury, writes, “I miss this so much!! I can’t WAIT to get back in the ring again. Ugh. When I do come back, it’s over for all your faves.”

– WWE Superstar Mia Yim shared a photo on her Twitter, showing her with Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and the recently returned Tegan. Nox, writing that they are the “Comeback crew.” Tegan Nox later responded, tweeting, “Look at us…the bands back together.” You can view those tweets below.