Kevin Nash Asks for Subscribers in Memory of his Son

In a post on Twitter, Kevin Nash asked people to subscribe to his ‘Kliq This’ podcast in memory of his son Tristen. Tristen passed away at the age of 26, and Nash noted that he wanted his father to get to 100,000 subscribers so they could get a plaque from Youtube.

He wrote: “I never ask for anything. But I’m asking anyone that is willing to subscribe to my podcast “Kliq This”. My son passed away 6 weeks ago and he wanted to 100k subscribers so he could get a plaque from YouTube. I wa nt to put it next to his urn. Thank you.”

In response, AEW CEO Tony Khan responded that he had subscribed and urged others to do so, giving the post a signal boost.