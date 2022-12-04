Former GLOW star passes away

Johnny Cafarella posted:

So sorry to learn of the passing (after a long battle with cancer) of our friend Ursula Hayden who portrayed Babe The Farmers Daughter on GLOW. She also had owned the GLOW trademark since 2001. Urs had a deep love for and loyalty to the GLOW brand. Heartfelt condolences to her daughter Alaska and sister Angela.

Born March 8th 1966 in Santa Monica, CA., this Former Wrestler and Actress Appeared in 7 TV Shows and Movies Since 1986.#UrsulaHayden #GLOW #GorgeousLadiesOfWrestling #Wrestling #MarriedWithChildren pic.twitter.com/HoynCG7DAi — 80sThen80sNow (@80sThen80sNow) December 4, 2022