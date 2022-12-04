Former GLOW star passes away

Dec 4, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Johnny Cafarella posted:

So sorry to learn of the passing (after a long battle with cancer) of our friend Ursula Hayden who portrayed Babe The Farmers Daughter on GLOW. She also had owned the GLOW trademark since 2001. Urs had a deep love for and loyalty to the GLOW brand. Heartfelt condolences to her daughter Alaska and sister Angela.

