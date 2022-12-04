Former GLOW star passes away
Johnny Cafarella posted:
So sorry to learn of the passing (after a long battle with cancer) of our friend Ursula Hayden who portrayed Babe The Farmers Daughter on GLOW. She also had owned the GLOW trademark since 2001. Urs had a deep love for and loyalty to the GLOW brand. Heartfelt condolences to her daughter Alaska and sister Angela.
Born March 8th 1966 in Santa Monica, CA., this Former Wrestler and Actress Appeared in 7 TV Shows and Movies Since 1986.#UrsulaHayden #GLOW #GorgeousLadiesOfWrestling #Wrestling #MarriedWithChildren pic.twitter.com/HoynCG7DAi
Remembering Former Original #Glow Star #BabeTheFarmersDaughter #UrsulaHayden #RIPUrsulaHayden pic.twitter.com/d54jqP2MyI
Sad News For #GLOW Fans Ursula Hayden better known as “Babe The Farmers Daughter” Passed Away from Cancer. She was Billed as America’s Sweetheart she also was a smart savvy businesswoman who own the rights to GLOW for many years until she’s sold it RIP sweet lady #Babe pic.twitter.com/ojKEZ1NSHV
