Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year in the ring

Dustin Rhodes said that 2023 will be his last year in active wrestling, bringing down the curtain on an incredible 35-year career.

Rhodes made the announcement last night at the Great Lakes Championship Wrestling Blizzard Brawl event and the full announcement will be made available exclusively on the Premier Streaming Network.

Rhodes, now 53 years old, made his debut in 1988 and worked for WCW until 1995 when he moved to WWF as Goldust. He eventually had more stints in WCW, WWE, and then TNA, returning to each promotion multiple times. He signed with AEW in 2019 and is still employed by the promotion.

He last wrestled on the August 24 episode of Rampage, losing a match against the then ROH World champion Claudio Castagnoli.