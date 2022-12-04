Corey Graves Says the Bloodline is More Interesting than the nWo

During his After The Bell podcast, WWE announcer/personality Corey Graves discussed the Bloodline faction…

“These guys are going to run this place for the foreseeable future. There are so many exciting ways that this could go, and I dare say this is a more compelling situation than the NWO because of the reality behind it. When I say they are as deep as they are dangerous, I mean it with every fiber of my being.

I gush about these guys constantly, they’re my favorites on screen, but they’re also a lot of my favorites off screen. I truly believe everything that they do. But for my money right now, The Bloodline is well on its way to being as hot of an act that endures the test of time in this business second maybe only to the NWO.”

(quote source: ITRWrestling.com)