Bianca Belair participating in bodybuilding competition

Dec 4, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair revealed on Sunday (via her social media) that she has been taking part in a bodybuilding competition in New Jersey this weekend.

