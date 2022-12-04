Bianca Belair participating in bodybuilding competition

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair revealed on Sunday (via her social media) that she has been taking part in a bodybuilding competition in New Jersey this weekend.

I am officially a part of the WBFF PRO CARD FAMILY!!!!!! 1st place in Wellness 2nd place in Fitness I got my PRO CARD! #wbff #estofwwe pic.twitter.com/nquuVDbcz2

Theme Wear Made by Me for my 2nd category I competed in!

AND yes I strutted on that stage with my rhinestone cane!

I would say a little mix between Coming to America & Beyonce Homecoming 💋#wbff #ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/Z8S7eLqWW6

— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 4, 2022