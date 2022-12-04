12/3/22 WWE NXT house show from Gainesville, FL

– Ivy Nile d champion Mandy Rose via DQ. The match becomes a tag team.

– Ivy Nile / Tatum Paxley / Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction : Nile makes Rose Tap Out.

– Sol Ruca and Fallon Henley d Cora Jade and Kiana James

– Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro

– Carmelo Hayes d Andre Chase (w/ Duke Hudson and Thea Hail)

– Axiom and Oro Mensah d Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights

– Alba Fyre d Isla Dawn Via DQ.

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NA Champion Wes Lee d Tony D’Angelo and Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM