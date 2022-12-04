12/3/22 WWE NXT house show from Gainesville, FL
– Ivy Nile d champion Mandy Rose via DQ. The match becomes a tag team.
– Ivy Nile / Tatum Paxley / Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction : Nile makes Rose Tap Out.
#ToxicAttraction is here at #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/BI7M1lmiFM
– Sol Ruca and Fallon Henley d Cora Jade and Kiana James
– Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro
– Carmelo Hayes d Andre Chase (w/ Duke Hudson and Thea Hail)
– Axiom and Oro Mensah d Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights
– Alba Fyre d Isla Dawn Via DQ.
– NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NA Champion Wes Lee d Tony D’Angelo and Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo
