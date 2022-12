12/3/22 WWE house show results from Rochester, NY

– Matt Riddle and Elias defeated The Imperium: Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

– Emma defeated Xia Li

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson d Finn Balor and Dominick Mysterio (w/ Damian Priest)

– WWE Tag Team Title : Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) defeated The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch Via DQ when Kevin Owens, then Braun Strowman interfere. The match becomes an 8-man tag team match.

– Braun Strowman / Kevin Owens / The Brawling Brutes defeated The Usos / Sami Zayn / Solo Sikoa

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Damage Control : Io Sky and Dakota Kai (c) ( w/ Bayley ) defeated Asuka and Mia Yim

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM

Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ❤️#WWERochester pic.twitter.com/5BEwryZXZI — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 4, 2022

please support us: