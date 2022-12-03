AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Juice Robinson

* Shane Taylor vs. Keith Lee