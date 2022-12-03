Robert Roode undergoes spinal fusion surgery

It will be a while before we will see Robert Roode back in a wrestling ring as the former NXT champion announced in a post on Instagram that he underwent spinal fusion surgery.

“Big thank you to Dr Andy Cordover and his amazing staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham Alabama,” Roode wrote. “C5/6 fusion is complete. Now the work begins. Recovery and Rehabilitation. Looking forward to the challenge.”

Roode added a photo with a neck brace on giving thumbs up while resting in a hospital bed.

The in-ring veteran has not appeared on WWE television since the Smackdown before WrestleMania this year and last wrestled in late June.

Prior to his disappearance, Roode was teaming up with Dolph Ziggler.