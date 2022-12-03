Notes on Kiera Hogan and Trey Miguel

– AEW star Kiera Hogan recently discussed her reaction to Saraya’s debut and revealed that she was not aware of her being backstage.

“I had no idea she was coming back,” Hogan said on Busted Open Radio. “When I saw her return, I was in the locker room. We were watching in the locker room and I screamed because I’ve been such a fan of hers for years. … To see that she’s working at the same company as me, I was like, ‘What?’ I was just in such shock. But I was also very excited to see where she goes from here. I was excited to see her get back in the ring. I think she deserves it.”

– During a recent interview IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Trey Miguel comments on his heel turn …

“I’m just ready to have fun at anyone’s expense. I’m just gonna do my own damn thing right now and if people wanna feel a certain type of way about it, that’s up to them. If they wanna like it, then that’s up to them too. I’m done caring about that kinda stuff.”