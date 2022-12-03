News on Bron Breakker, Chelsea Green, and Jordynne Grace

– While speaking to WWE Deutschland on Instagram, NXT Champion Bron Breakker revealed that he believes Cora Jade could main event WrestleMania one day. He said “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day for sure.”

– As per recent reports, former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is 100 percent on her way back to the company under the Triple H regime. Deonna Purrazzo recently tweeted, asking Chelsea Green if she had “room at home” for her.

– Jordynne Grace is set to compete in the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Friday that Grace will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, and Titus Alexander.

Grace is the current Impact Knockouts Champion and will defend the title against Mickie James at Hard To Kill next month. PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.

Jordynne Grace is the tenth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 3, 2022

please support us:

