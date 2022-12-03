Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Again In WWE Smackdown Vignette

Dec 3, 2022 - by James Walsh

Lacey Evans is returning to her roots, as revealed in a new vignette on WWE Smackdown. The video on tonight’s show saw Evans clad in military gear running through drills as a voiceover talked about how she’s a product of elite training from the US Marine Corps, but has been lost in the crowd “with the whiners and the weak.” The voiceover then says something had to change and a Marine goes back to basics.

Evans was previously repackaged in a series of vignettes earlier this year that teased a babyface return, but she quickly returned to her heel ways.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Isla Dawn

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal