Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal nearly sold out
Tickets for the Elimination Chamber for next February at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, were quickly snapped up after they went on general sale yesterday.
A big portion of the tickets were sold out when the two-day combo package with Smackdown tapings the night before were released and then during the earlier pre-sale this week.
There’s less than 200 tickets remaining for the show, most of which are the very expensive platinum tickets which carry a very hefty price.
Smackdown the night before on February 17 has less than 500 tickets available as well and come show time, both shows will be a legit sell-out, continuing a good trend for WWE when it comes to their premium live event shows.
Remaining tickets are available from Ticketmaster.ca.