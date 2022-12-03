AEW files for new trademark
AEW recently filed to trademark the term “HAT TRICK” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in the categories of “entertainment services,” specifically in the field of pro-wrestling.
It is not currently known in what capacity the term will be used, but it should be noted that company star Jake Hager has been very obsessed with a purple hat that he REALLY LIKES.
The filing was made on December 3rd. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.
Mark For: HAT TRICK™
trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services.