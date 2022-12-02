Why Jericho missed this week’s AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho was not present for the week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. As it turns out, Jericho is currently in Australia for a tour with his band Fozzy. Jericho wrote the following earlier this week via Instagram…
“After a 30 hour travel day, I have arrived in #Brisbane and I’m READY TO ROCK!!! See you TONIGHT at the @thetivolibrisbane for the BIG rock show w @fozzyrock & @buckcherry! @silverbacktouring”
Jericho is scheduled to defend the ROH world title against Claudio at the Final Battle PPV on Saturday, December 10th.