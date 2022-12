Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 will open with Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action. The match was announced by Cathy Kelley in the video seen below.

Here is the updated Smackdown lineup for tonight-

-Survivor Series fallout

-Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in the opener

-World Cup Tournament Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet