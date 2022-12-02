The Usos rumored to receive new championship belts

New WWE Tag Team Title belts are reportedly in the works.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos recently passe the 500 day mark in their title reign with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and now multiple sources are reporting that the brothers will be receiving new belts soon.

It was rumored that there’s talk of The Usos receiving a special presentation soon, perhaps on RAW with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns leading the honor, and that they would be given new title belts at this time.

The rumor was seemingly confirmed by longtime belt maker @BeltFanDan, and now the Wrestling Observer reports that new title belts have been commissioned.

BeltFanDan recently noted that there were tag team title belts in the works with the existing design, but a dual-plated look and a black strap, with a stacked, larger WWE logo in the center of the design. It remains to be seen if this is the design WWE will go with for the new title belts, which could see the end of The Usos carrying both sets of titles for RAW and SmackDown.

It’s interesting to note that The Usos are scheduled to defend against Elias and Matt Riddle on the December 5 RAW episode. It’s likely that the reveal of the new title belts will come shortly after that.