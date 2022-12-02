Road Dogg praises Austin Theory after a big win against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg praised the new United States champion Austin Theory even though he had a bit of a bad run leading up to his title win and said that in the long run, the losses will not affect his potential.

On his podcast, Road Dogg said that the company had big things in store for Theory and he is a rising star within the ranks and will be a big thing for WWE in years to come.

“If wrestling is so good, profitable, and marketable, then why isn’t his ability to wrestle greatly getting him over? I would argue that it is getting him over,” Road Dogg said. “The kid is a stud athlete, good-looking, and can go. Sure he’s losing some matches. So has Seth Rollins, and so has everybody. Get mad at me, internet…his character is getting established and he’s going to put on great wrestling matches.”

Theory is the youngest Money in the Bank winner, although that didn’t end up good for him when he failed to cash in on the United States title. But he still won it a few weeks later at the Survivor Series in a triple threat match.

Theory noted before that he is not the future, but he is the now and his win from Survivor Series was chronicled on YouTube. This year’s Survivor Series was the most-watched in its 35-year history.