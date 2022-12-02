LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown opens up on FS1 with the intro video package. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Out first comes The Bloodline – Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Fans pop as The Bloodline hits the ring and Zayn poses in the corner. We see some highlights from the matches at WWE Survivor Series: War Games last Saturday night.

Jey Uso takes the mic and announces that The Bloodline is now in your city. Zayn touts how The Bloodline once again leveled up in War Games as they had the longest-reigning tag team champions… Jimmy Uso interrupts and says no, they’re not going to do that tonight. Jimmy told Sami in the back, tonight is all about him, my dog. The Usos praise Zayn some more and Jimmy calls Zayn the MVP of the night, pointing to how fans chanted for Sammy Uso. The chant starts back up and Jey may be a bit annoyed but he’s hiding it. Jey says he doubted Sami for a long time and didn’t like him, but when Sami made that decision to stand with the family, he earned Jey’s respect. Jey says it’s because of Sami that they won War Games. Sami says this is too much, he doesn’t know what to say. Jimmy does – how you feeling? Fans chant “Ucey!” now. Sami says he’s feeling pretty darn Ucey. Sami calls for his custom handshake with The Usos while Solo stares straight ahead, arms crossed. The music hits and out comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch.

Sheamus says he hates to beat the bollocks out of a fellow ginger, but Sami will have a massive smile on his face by the end of the night. Sheamus says enough talking, it’s Fight Night, let’s go! Sheamus and his crew march to the ring. Sheamaus and Zayn face off now as the bell rings. They lock up and Sheamus rams Zayn into the corner.

Sami ducks a wild right hand, then locks up with Sheamus. Sheamus drops Sami, then launches him into the opposite corner and he goes own. Sheamus works Sami over but Sami fights out of the corner with kicks. Sheamus blocks a hip toss and levels Sami with a clothesline. Sheamus grounds Sami in the middle of the ring now. They end up on the floor and Sheamus launches Zayn into the barrier. The two teams face off at ringside and Uso checks on Zayn as we go to commercial.