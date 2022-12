NJPW star Chase Owens has withdrawn from the World Tag League tournament and will be heading home due to a death in his family.

Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the World Tag League. They were scheduled today to face Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. That match has been cancelled.

The remainder of Owens and Fale’s tournament matches will be forfeited and two points awarded to their scheduled opponents.