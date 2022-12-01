WWE one of the brands chosen by U.S. Army to reach certain demo for enlistment

The website Motherboard obtained internal U.S. Army documents which show how the military organization was going to spend millions of dollars to target women, Gen-Z, black, and hispanic people through WWE, Twitch, eSports, and other brands.

With Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, facing several sexual harassment complaints, most of the sponsorships did not happen as the Army wanted to target gamers who played the popular game to enlist.

The story, published on VICE.COM, show how the Army planned to spend a total of $675,000 on a WWE sponsorship which was planned to run from May 30 to July 31, 2022. Other companies which were set to receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars included Twitch, OpTic Texas, LoopMe, IGN, G4, Paramount+, and several YouTube streamers.