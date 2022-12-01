WWE confirms Tribute to the Troops for this month

WWE announced the following today-

WWE Tribute to the Troops set for Saturday, Dec. 17 on FOX

As first reported by FoxNews.com, WWE today announced that the 20th anniversary of Tribute To The Troops will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX.

In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country.

The 20th anniversary event will feature a stacked card including SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Imperium and other WWE Superstars in action.

Last year’s event on FOX was the most-watched Tribute To The Troops since 2014, drawing more than 2 million viewers.