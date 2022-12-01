William Regal rumored to be headed back to WWE

William Regal is expected to leave AEW to return to WWE soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that there have been rumblings within WWE on Regal returning to the company in a behind-the-scenes role. It was also noted by Fightful Select that AEW talents believe Regal’s contract is up this month. It was also said that WWE has strong interest in bringing Regal back, especially with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H running the show.

As noted, AEW World Champion MJF left Regal laying on last night’s Dynamite. This has not been confirmed, but the segment could be Regal’s exit from the AEW storylines.

Regal worked for WWE from 2000 until his release on January 5 of this year, most notably as an in-ring talent, the on-screen WWE NXT General Manager, and as the Director of Talent Development & Head of Global Recruiting. Regal signed with AEW in March of this year.