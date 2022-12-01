Ruby Soho Returns On Dynamite

Ruby Soho made her return to AEW TV, taking out Tay Melo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Soho coming out to the ring after Anna Jay lost to Willow Nightengale and drop Melo with a facebuster.

Soho has been off TV since she suffered a broken nose in a mixed tag team match with Ortiz opposite Sammy Guevara and Melo at AEW All Out.