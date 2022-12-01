MJF reveals new “Triple G” title belt

Dec 1, 2022 - by James Walsh

During the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo to celebrate his AEW world title win. MJF said that the title belt needed an update and revealed a new big “Burberry” belt which he referred to as the “Triple B” title. MJF also teased that he would be world champion until the bidding war of 2024 and said Bruno Sammartino will role over in his “sh*tty” grave.

One Response

  1. peter says:
    December 1, 2022 at 10:25 am

    this guy’s is getting pretty boring good promos yes but they’re the same promos as always he needs some new material.

