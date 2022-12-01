MJF reveals new “Triple G” title belt

During the November 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo to celebrate his AEW world title win. MJF said that the title belt needed an update and revealed a new big “Burberry” belt which he referred to as the “Triple B” title. MJF also teased that he would be world champion until the bidding war of 2024 and said Bruno Sammartino will role over in his “sh*tty” grave.

We have a new AEW World Champion belt #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HPwwANAiTz — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 1, 2022