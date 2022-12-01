Hangman Page returns on Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page and Ruby Soho both made their return to AEW last night on Dynamite after many weeks on the sidelines.

Page interrupted a Jon Moxley promo that opened Dynamite and the two went face-to-face and then in a wild brawl that involved several AEW referees and security to break.

The former AEW World champion has been out since mid-October when he was knocked out and suffered a concussion in a match against Moxley. Moxley delivered a big clothesline to Page which sent him to sleep and the match was immediately stopped.

Meanwhile, Ruby Soho also showed up and attacked Tay Melo, who accompanied Anna Jay for her match against Willow Nightingale.

Soho last wrestled at the All Out Zero Hour show in early September and was on the receiving end of a broken nose after a knee to the face by Melo. She was teaming with Ortiz in a match against Guevara and Melo for the AAA Mixed Tag Team titles.