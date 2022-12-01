Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale to take place on next week’s show

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will be returning on next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

The winner of this battle royale will then face MJF for the Dynamite Diamond ring, a ring which MJF won in 2019 and then retained in 2020 and 2021.

Announced for the battle royale so far are Jungle Boy, Dalton Castle, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Shawn Dean, and Matt Hardy.

Usually it’s a 12-man battle royale and the final two will then face each other in a regular match to determine the winner.