Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’

Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:

On not liking the Punk references: “You know man, I’m perplexed on that situation right there. Just because I don’t think it was anything tasteful about it, you know? I don’t think rehashing what happened a couple of months ago [as] opposed to letting it go away is making anything better as far as that company goes. And if Tony Khan knew about it and signed off on it — and they know CM Punk isn’t coming back, they probably going to be thinking about moving their headquarters after this last show here [in Chicago].

“Like I said, I don’t I don’t see what the smarts were in going out there and doing something like that. Leaning into it just because it’s where CM Punk is from and you’re going to get some heat, you know what I mean? And you can’t take the heat, it’s almost like, ‘You hit me, I’ma hit you back.’ You know, two rights don’t make a wrong, I just didn’t — for me, it was just distasteful.”

On doing it because the Elite were back in Chicago: “If they’re heels, it’s easy for them to go heel on the city without bringing CM Punk into play… they’re gonna be heels, they’re going to get booed anyway so leaning into it makes it — it just rehash[es] what happened at the scrum, which does nothing for that company.”

On the situation needing to be moved past: “I think you can make your point without going to a certain degree. And I think the stuff with CM Punk and the Young Bucks, it should have been over that night. okay? It should have been over. And these these guys been suspended, then they still want to come back and play games. There again, it’s not a job. They’re having fun. And you know and that’s my take on that…I just think it’s childish stuff.”