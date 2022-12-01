AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 1.13% from the last week’s episode, which drew 880,000 viewers for the post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 18.75% from last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.26 key demographic rating represents 344,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 18.28% from last week’s 421,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented.

Dynamite drew the lowest key demo rating for a standard Wednesday airing since March 31, 2021, which was near the end of the Wednesday Night War with WWE NXT. This was the seventh-lowest total audience of the year so far for a standard airing.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 1.05% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 16.12% from the previous year.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari, a promo from Jon Moxley, a promo from AEW World Champion MJF, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending his AEW TNT Title against AR Fox, Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale, the AEW TBS Title Celebration for champion Jade Cargill, Bryan Danielson vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood, plus AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite in Match 3 of their Best Of 7 Series, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode: 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 28 Episode: 990,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 1.038 million viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

October 12 Episode: 983,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Canada debut episode)

October 18 Episode: 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

October 26 Episode: 997,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 2 Episode: 911,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode: 818,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 23 Episode: 880,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve episode)

November 30 Episode: 870,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode