Tatanka invited for Raw 30th anniversary episode in January

Former WWE Superstar Tatanka announced on his official Facebook page that he has been invited to attend the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw in January.

“To the #TatankaNation Thx always for your overwhelming support,” he wrote in a post. “Want all of u to know I’ve been invited to the 30th Anniversary Celebration of #WWERAW Jan. 23rd in Philadelphia! Memories of many barn burners at the Philly Spectrum.”

The 61-year-old was employed by WWE when the company started Raw in January 1993 and worked there from 1991 to 1993 and 1994 to 1996, appearing on many episodes of Monday Night Raw.

Marketed as RAW IS XXX, the January 23 episode will take place live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.