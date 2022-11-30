Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation & Rampage tapings from 11/30
— The 12/5 AEW Dark:Elevation was taped tonight in Indianapolis before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-
-Nick Comoroto defeated Hagane Shinno
-Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Nikita LeFleur & Alice Crowley
-Kiera Hogan defeated Nikki Victory
-Top Flight defeated The Outrunners
-Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne
-Lee Moriarty defeated Serpentico
-The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona defeated Dan Adams, Star Rider & Facade. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys confronted The Embassy after the match
-Kip Sabian defeated Alex Reynolds
-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Aaron Solo. Don Callis was back at ringside to scout Takeshita
— The 12/2 AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Indianapolis after Dynamite. Here are spoilers-
-Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party
-Darby Allin defeated Cole Karter
-Athena defeated Dani Mo
-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. A big brawl broke out after the match and House of Black attacked to leave everyone laying