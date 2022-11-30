Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation & Rampage tapings from 11/30

— The 12/5 AEW Dark:Elevation was taped tonight in Indianapolis before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-Nick Comoroto defeated Hagane Shinno

-Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Nikita LeFleur & Alice Crowley

-Kiera Hogan defeated Nikki Victory

-Top Flight defeated The Outrunners

-Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne

-Lee Moriarty defeated Serpentico

-The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona defeated Dan Adams, Star Rider & Facade. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys confronted The Embassy after the match

-Kip Sabian defeated Alex Reynolds

-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Aaron Solo. Don Callis was back at ringside to scout Takeshita

— The 12/2 AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Indianapolis after Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party

-Darby Allin defeated Cole Karter

-Athena defeated Dani Mo

-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. A big brawl broke out after the match and House of Black attacked to leave everyone laying