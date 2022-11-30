Ric Flair talks Andrade

Ric Flair recently discussed son-in-law Andrade on his “To Be The Man” podcast. Here are highlights-

Flair says AEW isn’t using Andrade properly:

“I like the stuff with Matt Hardy but I don’t think they use him properly, myself. I’m going to be, obviously, biased. I think he is a much better singles performer than he is in a tag match.”

Flair on the torn pec and surgery that Andrade revealed earlier this week:

“It’s to be determined, I don’t know. I know it was a bad tear, so he’s going to be out awhile with it.”