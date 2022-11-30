Notes on stats from WWE Survivor Series

WWE officials issued an internal memo to executives earlier today, expressing how optimistic they have been about the performance of last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. A new report from Fightful Select notes that the memo touted the following highlights for Survivor Series:

* The memo claimed Survivor Series was the most-viewed on record, which WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced during the post-show press conference. Viewership jumped 46% vs. the 2021 Survivor Series

* Saturday’s Survivor Series event drew the best in-venue merchandise sales in the history of all Survivor Series shows, up 20% from the 2021 event

* The live gate was the highest ever in Boston and for Survivor Series, which Triple H noted on Saturday night

* Thee fan enjoyment rating was up 48% vs. the 2021 Survivor Series. There’s no word yet on how this is measured internally

* The memo also touted how social media video views were up year over year, with the TikTok video of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sending Sami Zayn into War Games drawing 13 million views by itself