Notes on Sasha Banks and Ric Flair
– Mercedes Varnado FKA Mercedes Varnado at the Boston Celtics game
Sasha Banks pulled up to the Heat-Celtics game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zrEPc7fzgd
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 1, 2022
– Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.
During it, Flair claimed that his last match played a big part in elevating Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett when talking about the duo’s match against Sting & Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2022:
“He got the rub! Him and Jay both! They’ll have them for another main event in a godd*mn pay-per-view on AEW, what do you think? I feel like I should be getting 10% of their godd*mn money.”