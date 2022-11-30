Notes on Sasha Banks and Ric Flair

Nov 30, 2022 - by James Walsh

Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair claimed that his last match played a big part in elevating Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett when talking about the duo’s match against Sting & Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2022:

“He got the rub! Him and Jay both! They’ll have them for another main event in a godd*mn pay-per-view on AEW, what do you think? I feel like I should be getting 10% of their godd*mn money.”

