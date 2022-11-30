New NXT vignette airs for Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is coming soon to WWE NXT.

A new vignette for Valkyria aired during last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network, as seen below. Valkyria is the former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK.

“As a child I would watch the sky, watching the birds as they leave Ireland for a new place, for a new life. Now I have left my homeland, channeling the spirit of The Morrígan, and as my old feathers fall to the ground, new feathers emerge stronger. Who you once knew has shape-shifted to a new form, and is ready for a new battleground. Prepare yourself for Lyra Valkyria,” she said in the vignette seen below.

Valkyria tweeted a self photo after last night’s NXT vignette and wrote, “Go where you feel most alive [feather emoji] Lyra Valkyria is #NXT”

The Dublin, Ireland native signed with WWE in January 2020 following a successful run on the UK indies. She made her WWE debut with a win over Amale at the January 17, 2020 NXT UK TV tapings. She worked a few non-televised NXT live events in the United States the following month, defeating Aliyah on February 14, 2020, in Tampa. She was undefeated in her first 9 NXT UK matches until losing to Meiko Satomura on the April 29, 2021 episode. Her last match was a No DQ win over Jinny on the August 28, 2021 NXT UK episode.

WWE filed to trademark the “Lyra Valkyria” name back in mid-October.

There is no word yet on when Valkyria will make her NXT TV debut, but we will keep you updated.