Lineup for Impact Wrestling Throwback Throwdown 3

Impact Wrestling will air their Throwback Throwdown III pay-per-view this Friday night at 8pm ET via Impact Plus, FITE, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. The theme for Throwback Throwdown III will be “IPWF: Rival Survival” with the stars from the retro world of IPWF, the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation.

A Countdown To Throwback Throwdown III preview special will air at 7:30pm ET on Impact Plus, FITE and YouTube. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. There will also be IPWF action on Thursday’s Before The Impact episode, which airs at 7:15pm ET via Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Miss Bea Haven (Alisha Edwards) will take on Ladybird Johnston (Havok).

Below is the full card for Friday’s pay-per-view, which was taped last weekend at WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC:

* DJ 2Large (Moose) vs. The newest acquisition from Sonny Sanders (Sami Callihan)

* The Auto-Bodies (ODB, Mickie James) vs. Volcanic Activity (Gisele Shaw, Tasha Steelz)

* For The Control of IPWF: Team Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) vs. Team Great Lakes Unionized Wrestling (GLUW)

* Exciting Division Title Match: Johnny Swinger vs. “Fleet Fleet” Keaton Fox (Jason Hotch) vs. “Bully” Biff Knuckles (John Skyler)

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Pelvis Wesley (Impact World Tag Team Champion Heath) with Colonel Corn (John E. Bravo). If Dreamer wins, he gets 3 minutes alone with The Colonel

* Wanda The Werewoman (Savannah Evans) with The $304,000 Man (R.D. Evans) vs. “Rough Rider” Georgia Cobb (Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace)

* Rapid Delivery Pete (Pineapple Pete) vs. Monty Moonlight (Zicky Dice)

* Clock Out Match: Jack Hammer (Andrew Everett) vs. Bill Ding (Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel)

* Ladybird Johnston’s (Havok) Tunnel of Love segment with special guest Tori Nailbiter (Rosemary)

* Monsieur Baguette (Mike Bailey) vs. “Ornery” Otis Oates (Deaner)