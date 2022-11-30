Andrade comments on when he was injured

We noted earlier this week how Andrade El Idolo revealed how he suffered a torn pec, and recently underwent surgery, which was his first operation. In an update, Andrade took to Twitter today and confirmed that he suffered the injury on the August 17 House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite, when teaming with Rush and Dragon Lee for a loss against The Elite.

Andrade said the injury occurred during the six-man suplex towards the beginning of the bout.

“THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH. You can’t imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional,” he wrote with the photo and video seen below.

There’s no word yet on when Andrade will be back in action, but WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair noted in his latest podcast that his son-in-law may be on the shelf for a while. The typical recovery time for a torn pec can be 6-8 months, but no timetable has been announced for Andrade.

Andrade has not wrestled since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4.