AEW TNT Championship match announced for Dynamite

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title on tonight’s live Dynamite. We noted earlier how AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that veteran wrestler AR Fox has been signed by the company. Khan has since announced that Fox will challenge Joe on AEW Dynamite for the TNT Title. The match was made after Fox apparently accepted an Open Challenge.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TNT Championship Open Challenge@SamoaJoe vs @ARealFoxx The new TNT Champion, the double champ Samoa Joe will defend the TNT Title in an open challenge against the newest signing in @AEW AR Fox LIVE on TBS TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/61MCCW9W83 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 30, 2022

This will be Joe’s first AEW TNT Title defense since capturing the strap from Wardlow at Full Gear earlier this month, by winning a Triple Threat that also included Powerhouse Hobbs.

Here is the updated Dynamite lineup for tonight-

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends his AEW TNT Title against AR Fox

* Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW TBS Title Celebration for champion Jade Cargill

* Bryan Danielson vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite in Match 3 of their Best Of 7 Series